Plant a Tree, Protect Our Waters
Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Milwaukee Riverkeeper Cheryl Nenn will discuss how planting trees protects rivers and improves community health as well as why trees are important for protecting water quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and providing important habitat for wildlife and vital ecological services. Come be inspired, then participate in the Cudahy citywide cleanup on Saturday, May 4!
Free of charge, all ages welcome.
