Plants for #BlackLivesMatter Fundraiser

During Week 1 we made over $3K and are hoping to beat that number! We will be featuring over 500 succulents, plus tons of houseplants and veggies/seedlings. If you have anything to donate, please reach out to us!

----------------

First and foremost, WEAR A MASK!

Plant sale going on this Saturday, June 13th. 100% of proceeds will be going to the purchase of medical supplies (to support protesters on the ground), as well as Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) and Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT) - two amazing local organizations doing the work, and leading and sustaining the movement in the MKE community. In kind donations of medical supplies will also be accepted (link of supply list below) to support medic teams serving during protests.

We will be stationed on the corner of HOWELL AND MONTANA. If you are interested in donating plants, pots or other goods, shoot us a message!

PAYMENT:

Onsite: Cash, Venmo (@plants4protests), Cashapp ($plantsforprotests)

WAYS TO GET INVOLVED:

- Donate Medical Supplies

- Donate Plants (to sell - please label with what they are!)

- Donate Pots (to sell)

- Donate to BLOC or LIT directly (linked below - MUST SHOW PROOF/RECEIPT TO RECEIVE PLANTS)

- Purchase plants onsite the day of the plant sale

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS YOU CAN DONATE TO:

- Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC)

www.blocbybloc.org

- Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT)

www.litmke.org

MEDICAL SUPPLIES NEEDED:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1aNC8dQeY3W91P23waE6_4YGkTWBGrwTEpqlV5G5hQtQ/edit?usp=sharing