The Players Jam

to Google Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-10 19:00:00

J&B's Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill 5230 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

The Players Jam draws area musicians of all kinds every Sunday at 7pm . Great networking opportunities and good musical fun with a wide variety of styles and formats. We have a stage full of great gear for all to enjoy. Drums, guitar/bass Amps, keys and mics are set up and ready for anyone or group that wants to take the stage. Everyone plays! Sign up starts at 6:30pm

Info
J&B's Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill 5230 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Live Music/Performance
14146874679
to Google Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-10 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-17 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Players Jam - 2019-02-24 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-03-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-03-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-03-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Players Jam - 2019-03-03 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-03-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-03-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Players Jam - 2019-03-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Players Jam - 2019-03-10 19:00:00