The Players Jam
J&B's Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill 5230 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
The Players Jam draws area musicians of all kinds every Sunday at 7pm . Great networking opportunities and good musical fun with a wide variety of styles and formats. We have a stage full of great gear for all to enjoy. Drums, guitar/bass Amps, keys and mics are set up and ready for anyone or group that wants to take the stage. Everyone plays! Sign up starts at 6:30pm
Info
J&B's Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill 5230 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
