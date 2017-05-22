Poe, Times Two

Event time: June 27-30 – 7:30 pm July 1 – 2:00 pm

Experience two classic Poe tales: The Cask of Amontillado and The Black Cat . An evening of Poe will send a shiver down your spine. Montresor retells the fateful night he lured the drunken Signor Fortunato deep underground amid his ancestral catacombs to sample his Amontillado wine. The second tale is The Black Cat whose owner, Alfred, is a condemned man and former animal lover until one dark night. We follow both characters as they descend into the depths of their own darkness.

Price: Tickets: 262-472-2222 https://tickets.uww.edu General Public $12/Over 65 $10/ Under 18 $7.50/UW-W Students w/ID $5.50 Greenhill Center box office hours: M-F 9:30 am – 4:00 pm