Poetry in the Park

Join us Tuesday, June 12 at 6:30 PM for four superlative poets! Mike Hauser, whose new book Advanced Baby Syndrome is racing its way up the charts, will wow us! Jessie Lynn McMains, Racine Poet Laureate from 2015-17, will empower us! Oscar Mirales, current Madison Poet Laureate, will sunflower us! And Roberto Harrison, current Milwaukee Poet Laureate, will brainpower us! Bring your chairs, blankets, pets, snacks, beverages and friends to join us for a free, family-friendly night of beautiful Wisconsin poetry at Juneau Park!