Poetry in the Park
Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Once again for its free Poetry in the Park event, Juneau Park has rounded up four prominent Milwaukee wordsmiths. This installment includes Bryon Cherry, who is also a musician, along with two co-executive directors of Woodland Pattern Book Center: Jenny Gropp and Laura Solomon. Poet Sue Blaustein rounds out the evening. Guest are encouraged to bring kids, pets, blankets, snacks and beverages.
Info
Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Words