Since 1994, Milwaukee’s Woodland Pattern Book Center (720 E. Locust St.) has been hosting an annual daylong poetry extravaganza, and this Saturday, Jan. 27, performers and patrons of the arts will join together for their annual “Poetry Marathon and Benefit.” Among the dozens of poets and writers who will be performing live at Woodland Pattern (from 11a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday), the bookstore will feature a reading by current Milwaukee poet laureate Roberto Harrison at 6 p.m., and the 2015-2016 Wisconsin Poet Laureate, Kimberly Blaeser, will read during the 7 p.m. hour. Sign up to pledge your support or view the full line-up of artists at woodlandpattern.org.