Poetry Reading: David Welch & Jacob Saenz

David Welch is the author of the collection Everyone Who Is Dead as well as a chapbook, It Is Such a Good Thing to Be In Love with You, and has poems recently published or forthcoming in journals including AGNI, Boston Review, and Pleiades. The recipient of a Tennessee Williams Scholarship from the Sewanee Writers' Conference and the Lucille Medwick Memorial Award from the Poetry Society of America, Welch teaches at DePaul University where he is Assistant Director of Literary Programs and Outreach. Visit him virtually at www.davidwelch.me

Jacob Saenz is the author of Throwing the Crown, winner of the 2018 APR/Honickman First Book Prize, selected by Gregory Pardlo. His work has appeared in PANK, Poetry, Tammy, and other journals. A CantoMundo fellow, he's been the recipient of a Letras Latinas Residency and a Ruth Lilly Poetry Fellowship. He serves as an associate editor for RHINO.