Port Washington Farmers Market 125 E Main Street, Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
The Port Washington Farmers Market (PWFM) is a program and activity sponsored by Port Washington Main Street (PWMS). The market’s mission is to provide a unique regional street shopping experience for farmers, artisans and customers, to support the downtown business district, and promote the city's brand. The market is filled with fresh produce, flowers and plants, handmade food items, sundries, art and live entertainment.
