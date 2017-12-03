Position Players Inc & Uni Fi Records Present: Winter Clothing Drive & Industry Mixer

Milwaukee - our home - has reached that time of year once again when we begin to think about holiday dinners, family time, and presents under the tree. For many, the snowy forecasts are a call to fun but for over 1500 homeless men, women and children this time of year is another battle for life on the streets of Milwaukee.

This year on December 3rd, 2017 we ask you to join us in this effort to give to the ones in need. In partnership with the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Position Players Inc. and Uni-Fi Records as well as the amazing local artist community, WE invite you to the 2017 "WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE & INDUSTRY MIXER."

An event organized to help gather LIGHTLY USED OR NEW OUTERWEAR OR WINTER ACCESSORIES (hats, socks, gloves) for the less fortunate, while uniting a budding music/performance/multimedia scene here in Milwaukee.

Hosted by Promise from V100.7 FM, live DJs and performances, and a room full of individuals (artists, designers, producers, media etc.) who have a passion in creating or assisting in driving Milwaukee's multimedia. This is to be one NETWORKING OPPORTUNITY you don't want to miss!!!

Join us for a day of GIVING, MUSIC, NETWORKING, RAFFLE GIVEAWAYS, FOOD, & FUN.

WHERE: Comany Brewing - 735 E. Center St.

WHEN: Sunday December 3rd, 3-7PM

FREE EVENT - Donate clothing for entry

Early Winter Clothing drop-off locations available up to the date of the event:

Cricket Wireless locations:

55th & North Ave

62nd & Silver Spring Dr

27th & Fond Du Lac

The Jazz Gallery: 962 E. Center St.

Company Brewing: 735 E. Center St.

Music By:

*DJ Mando

*DJ Main.Key

Performances By:

*Cincere

*Von Alexander

*Vincent VanGREAT

*Denny Lanez

SPONSORED BY:

Cricket Wireless

Company Brewing

Jimmy Johns

Milwaukee Rescue Mission

Position Players Inc.

Uni-Fi Records