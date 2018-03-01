PostSecret: The Show is an immersive, poignant journey through the humor and humanity of the personal stories we keep to ourselves, and on rare occasions, share with others.

Projected images, videos, three actors and a guitarist guide the audience through crowd-sourced narratives revealing the true stories behind the secrets. See the hopeful, shocking, painful and sexual secrets that brought hundreds of millions to the PostSecret blog, became six best-selling books and are currently in a Smithsonian art exhibition. Frank Warren, Internet phenomenon and recipient of the Mental Health Advocacy Lifetime Achievement Award, collaborated with an award-winning team of theatre professionals to bring PostSecret to life, theatrically, for the first time.

With the bravery of Rent and the surprising honesty of The Vagina Monologues, PostSecret: The Show is a breakthrough in audience sourced storytelling that reaches beyond the confines of the stage, reminding audiences that secrets can be both walls and bridges.

This show contains adult language and content and may not be suitable for children.

Schedule

Mar 1

Thu

7:30PM

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall

Mar 1, 2018

Starting at:

$38.00