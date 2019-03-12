Potter's Wheel Workshop

8 Weeks, March 12th – April 30th, 6:00 – 8:30 pm

Instructor/Artist: Nathaniel Hunter

Always wanted to try it but never have? OR Tried it in school and want to get back into clay? This is the class for you! Create your own forms on the potter's wheel learning from demonstrations and lots of practice! Discover various techniques through in depth exploration of form and function and how to use clay in its purest form. Clay, glazes and firings included in the class fee.

Fee: $137 RAM Members; $171 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.