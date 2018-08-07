Potter’s Wheel-Beyond the Basics (4 week session)

Tuesdays, August 7th – 28th, 9am-Noon

This class will elevate your basic pottery skills. Become comfortable throwing up to 3 pounds or more of clay for bowls and mugs. Discover ways to perfect surface design and handle options. Various trimming options and wedging techniques will be covered at length. Class size is limited to 4 students, so register early! Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $85