Potter's Wheel Studio / Tuesdays, 6:00 - 8:30 pm / 8 Weeks: June 4th - July 23rd

Always wanted to try it, but never have? OR tried it in school and want to get back into clay? This is the class for you! Create your own forms on the potter's wheel, learning from demonstrations and lots of practice! Discover various techniques through in-depth exploration of form and function and how to use clay in its purest form. Clay, glazes and firings included in class fee.

Instructor/Artist: Nathaniel Hunter

$137 RAM Members; $171 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.