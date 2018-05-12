Pottery Class: Advanced Sculpting Class

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Pottery Classes: Advanced Sculpting Class - (four week class)

Saturdays: May 12th – June 2nd 1-3pm

With your hands you will build almost anything you can imagine. 

Using coils, slabs and pinch pots artist will be creating freestanding sculptures from clay. An armature (supporting structure) will also be used when necessary. Required supplies - Image of inspiration, clay (available at Lemon Street), basic sculpting tools, 1/2” Flange and pipe and a 10X10 piece of wood available at hardware stores.

Instructor: Julie Latayan

Fee: $75.

Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
