Pottery Classes - Handbuilding

Pottery Classes:

Handbuilding - (four week class)

Wednesdays, Jan. 31st, Feb.7th, Feb. 14th and Feb. 28th. 6-8:30pm

Students will learn basic hand-building techniques like coil, slab and pinch pots and how to create both functional and sculptural masterpieces. Additionally, surface design and glaze interactions will be discovered. Learn the ins and outs of our open clay studio while gaining the confidence to work independently in an open studio environment. No class on Feb. 21st. to allow for drying time of projects. Classes are first come first served. Register as soon as possible to ensure your spot. Limit 6 per class. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee $75

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
262-605-4745
