Pottery Classes: Handbuilding

Event time: 10:30am -12:30pm

In this 4 week class students will learn basic hand-building techniques like coil, slab and pinch pots and how to create both functional and sculptural masterpieces. Additionally, surface design and glaze interactions will be discovered. Learn the ins and outs of our open clay studio while gaining the confidence to work independently in an open studio environment. Classes are first come first served. Register as soon as possible to ensure your spot. Limit 5 per class.

Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $75

Contact: Beth Dary-beth@lemonstreetgallery.org

Monday, May 1; Monday, May 8; Monday, May 15; Monday, May 22

Price: Class Fee $75