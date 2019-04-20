Pottery Workshop-Air Plant Holder

to Google Calendar - Pottery Workshop-Air Plant Holder - 2019-04-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pottery Workshop-Air Plant Holder - 2019-04-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pottery Workshop-Air Plant Holder - 2019-04-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Pottery Workshop-Air Plant Holder - 2019-04-20 12:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Pottery Workshop – Air Plant Holder

In this workshop students will learn to make a suitable home for an air plant (Tillandsia). One of the easiest and most satisfying plants to grow. No need to have a green thumb to successfully maintain 'Tilly'. Choose from a simple to complex design in this workshop. Clay & plant included!

Saturday Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $30

Info

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Education, Visual Arts
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pottery Workshop-Air Plant Holder - 2019-04-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pottery Workshop-Air Plant Holder - 2019-04-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pottery Workshop-Air Plant Holder - 2019-04-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Pottery Workshop-Air Plant Holder - 2019-04-20 12:00:00