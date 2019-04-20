Pottery Workshop-Air Plant Holder
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
In this workshop students will learn to make a suitable home for an air plant (Tillandsia). One of the easiest and most satisfying plants to grow. No need to have a green thumb to successfully maintain 'Tilly'. Choose from a simple to complex design in this workshop. Clay & plant included!
Saturday Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $30
