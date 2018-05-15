Pottery Workshop-Extruded Vase
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Tuesday, May 15th. 6-8:30 pm 16+
Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create your own vase in this one night workshops. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects. Some workshops require a supply fee to be paid the day of class. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30
($5 supply fee)
