Pottery Workshop-Extruder Vase
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Friday May 31 6-9pm Class Fee $30
Create a one-of-a-kind twisted vessel perfect for this summer's flowers! Using equipment in the Clay Studio students will learn the proper use of a studio 'exrtuder'. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects. Once introduced to the extruder equipment, students may return to the Clay Studio during regular hours and create on their own.
Education, Visual Arts