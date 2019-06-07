Pottery Workshop-Flasks

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Friday 6-9pm Class Fee $30

Create pottery for you or a gift. This includes a unique flask and pair of shot glasses using equipment in the Clay Studio. Learn to make the flask using a pattern on clay and shot glasses using the extruder! A great date night or GNO.

Education, Visual Arts
262-605-4745
