Pottery Workshop-Flasks
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Pottery Workshops-Flasks
Friday 6-9pm Class Fee $30
Create pottery for you or a gift. This includes a unique flask and pair of shot glasses using equipment in the Clay Studio. Learn to make the flask using a pattern on clay and shot glasses using the extruder! A great date night or GNO.
Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Education, Visual Arts