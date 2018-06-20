Pottery Workshop-Landscape Wall Hanging

Wednesday, June 20th 1-3:00 pm family friendly (yungins need an adult)

Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create your landscape wall hanging in this one night workshops. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects. Some workshops require a supply fee to be paid the day of class. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30

($5 supply fee)