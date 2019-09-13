Pottery Workshop: Masks (All Ages)

Friday September 13, 6-8:30pm

It's Friday the 13th and we are making the most of it! Make your very own 'Jason" mask or a design one of your choosing in this one-night class in the Clay Studio. You will learn to fashion a mask like clay sculpture. Come back at your leisure to glaze your mask and it will be ready in time for Halloween festivities! Workshop cost includes clay for this project. All ages welcome. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30