Pottery Workshop - Slab Mugs
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Pottery Workshops - Slab Mugs
Tuesday, January 16th 6-8:30pm
Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create you own mug in this one night workshop.. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30
Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups