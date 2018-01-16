Pottery Workshop - Slab Mugs

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Pottery Workshops - Slab Mugs

Tuesday, January 16th 6-8:30pm

Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create you own mug in this one night workshop.. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
