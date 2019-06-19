Pottery Workshop-TicTacToe Board
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Create your own personalized TicTacToe board game...out of clay! This will be the ultimate conversation starter in your home. Great as a gift or a picnic basket companion. Learn to make tiles and game pieces using equipment in the Clay Studio. Clay is included in tuition. Instructor: Betsy Davis Class Fee: $30
Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Education, Kids & Family, Visual Arts