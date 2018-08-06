Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates

to Google Calendar - Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates - 2018-08-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates - 2018-08-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates - 2018-08-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates - 2018-08-06 15:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates

Monday August 6th 3-5pm

Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create your own Animal plate in these one night workshops. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects.

Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Misc. Events, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
to Google Calendar - Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates - 2018-08-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates - 2018-08-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates - 2018-08-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates - 2018-08-06 15:00:00