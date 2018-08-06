Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Pottery Workshops-Animal Plates
Monday August 6th 3-5pm
Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create your own Animal plate in these one night workshops. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects.
Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30
Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Misc. Events, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups