Pottery Workshops - Garden Markers

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Tuesday, March 13th 6-8:30

Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create you own garden stakes in this one night workshops. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
262-605-4745
