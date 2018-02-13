Pottery Workshops - Plate/Tray

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Tuesday, February 13th 6-8:30pm

Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create you own tray/plate in this one night workshop. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30

Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
