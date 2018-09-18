Pottery Workshops-Surface Designs

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Tuesday, Sept. 18th 6-8:30pm

Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create your own surface designs in these one night workshops. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects.

Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
262-605-4745
