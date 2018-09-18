Power Barre Class with Yumelia Garcia

INVIVO Wellness is excited to introduce a new fitness class to our lineup starting Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

Power Barre with Yumelia Garcia.

Tuesdays from 7 to 8 pm.

7-week series $126 / $20 Drop in rate

Strengthen and sculpt your entire body – legs, arms, back, and core through ballet-inspired moves. Build postural balance, flexibility, strength, coordination, and grace during this 60-minute, full-body workout. Expect lots of body-weight and low impact moves including plies, pulses, and planks. Appropriate for all ability levels.

About the Instructor: Venezuelan-born Yumelia Garcia joined the National Ballet of Caracas at age 15, before coming to the U.S. to dance first for Ohio Ballet, then served as a principal at Milwaukee Ballet for 10 years. She retired as a principal dancer from the Joffrey Ballet in 2014. Certified in Barre Workout Fitness, she is excited to share the passion, poise, and power of dance as fitness at INVIVO.

Space is limited. Register early!

http://bit.ly/2p1pjVj