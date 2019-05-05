Preacher Lawson is a standup comedian, actor, singer, human and professional black guy. He started writing jokes when he was 16 for about a year, then decided to perform for the first time at age 17 as a bet with his mother. Preacher is known for being a finalist on the 12th season of America’s Got Talent and returned for America’s Got Talent: The Champions, where he finished in 5th place overall.