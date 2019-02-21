Present Music: "In the New Chamber"

In the New Chamber

celebrating the women of today

composing the best in new music .

We have always performed music composed by women.

While the rest of the classical music world strains to hear them (as this recent article, and this recent report explain,) Present Music is once again calling attention to women and non-binary composers who are creating extraordinary new music that is rarely being performed elsewhere.

Present Music’s “In the New Chamber” concert features new (really new!) chamber music curated by Present Music ensemble member Eric Segnitz and performed in the new (really new!) Jan Serr Studio. The studio’s two-story window overlooking the busy streets of the East Side will serve as the backdrop to the 21st century, technology-rich program on February 21st and 22nd. This enjoyable and entertaining program will delight you with over a dozen works new to Milwaukee, written by composers from the Icelandic cool to the heat of the Australian outback!

One Concert, Two Evenings:

Thursday, February 21, 2019, 6:00pm

Intimate Reception & Concert

Enjoy a complete evening of entertainment sponsored by Jan Serr and John Shannon beginning with a dinner and drinks by Saz’s Catering suitable for nearly any diet!

Tickets to the Reception & Concert on Thursday February 21st are available for $100. A limited number remain available and tickets MUST be purchased in advance.

Dinner buffet offers something for everyone:

Chef Carved Sirloin

Blackened Salmon

Quinoa Stuffed Peppers w/Roasted Tomato Coulis (GF,V)

Boston Bibb Salad

Cheddar & Chive Mashed Potatoes

Wild & Long Grain Rice Blend w/Cranberries

Roasted Vegetables w/Basil Olive Oil

Ozark Power Slaw w/Malt Vinegar-Caraway Dressing

Fresh Fruit

Refreshments

Friday, February 22, 2019, 7:30pm

Casual Concert

The perfect mid-winter, Friday date-night or group outing to fit any budget. The cash bar will be open, come as you are, and relax!

Preferred Seating is $55 and General Admission is $25 per ticket. Student/Friends/Family/Artists GA tickets are $10 (call the box office to order)

For any questions, please contact the Box Office at 414.271.0711×2 or by email at newmusic@presentmusic.org

Tickets are available for purchase by phone and online, as well as at-the-door the evening of the FRIDAY concert ONLY.

The Composers: