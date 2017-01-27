Event time: 7pm

The Price

is Right LIVE

Wednesday, February 22

Doors Open at 6PM / Show 7PM

The Riverside Theater

Live at The Riverside – The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show from Plinko™, to Cliffhangers™, to The Big Wheel™, and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than ten years, the Price Is Right Live! has given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.7 million tickets.

If you enjoy the rush of emotions experienced while watching the show on television, just imagine the possibilities if you were actually in the audience watching it live.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US & Canada legal residents, 18+ (Residents of PR & Quebec ineligible to participate as contestants). For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements & free method of entry, visit or call the box office. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Price is Right Live™/©2016 FremantleMedia. All Rights Reserved