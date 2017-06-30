Prince Royce w/Luis Coronel

Event time: 8:30pm

Prince Royce

+ special guest Luis Coronel

Friday, July 21

Doors 7:30PM / Show 8:30PM

The Riverside Theater

Produced by Live Nation & The Pabst Theater Group

In the past 5 years, multi-platinum award-winning, Latin superstar Royce has scored 11 number one hits, 21 Latin Billboard Awards, 18 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards, 19 Premios Juventud Awards, and earned 9 Latin Grammy nominations.

Royce has a massive fan base with over 2 billion streams online, 33.5 million followers on Facebook, 6.8 million on Twitter and 7 million on Instagram. He has sold out the most prestigious venues in Latin America, as well as concerts throughout the US including Radio City Music Hall, The Nokia Theater and the Theater at Madison Square Garden.