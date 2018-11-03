Vocal early music ensemble APERI ANIMAM presents "PRO DEFUNCTIS: music for the dead" as part of their 2018/19 concert series D E L I V E R A N C E.

Following the celebrations of Allhallowtide, APERI ANIMAM is excited to present an interdisciplinary program on mortality in collaboration with dancers Katelyn Altmann and Annie Peterson as well as contemporary composer Xai. Structured around the Kübler-Ross stages of grief, the music was curated programmatically and spans from Gregorian chant and Renaissance masterpieces to early American and even contemporary pieces. All works will be performed with reconstructed historical diction provided by the ensemble’s resident linguist Joseph Krohlow.

Join artistic director Daniel Koplitz for a short lecture discussing historical context and structure of the program at 6:45pm before each concert. In addition, there will be a photo gallery by Donna Miller as well as a meet-and-greet reception following the Saturday performance.

Tickets: $20 general; students/artists pay what you can.

come and open your soul.

[ "memento mori"--remember that you shall die. ]