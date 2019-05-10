Professor Brian Cox

With state of the art imagery and using massive, ultra high definition screens, Brian will explore the nature of space and time from the big bang to black holes, the latest missions to the planets and the origin and fate of life and intelligence in the Universe. He offers a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level. Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, Universal will make the latest scientific discoveries and ideas accessible.

Brian will be joined by his co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince to oversee an audience Q&A, giving fans the chance to ask any questions they have and making every show unique.

“Brian Cox is as Famous, if not more famous, in the U.K. than Carl Sagan EVER was here in America. If you’ve never heard of him, you’ve gotta know about this guy.”

– Neil deGrasse Tyson

“Perhaps the world’s foremost communicator of all things scientific! He’s always captivating, continually surprising and forever pushing the boundaries, Professor Cox takes science to a new dimension in this new stage show. His innate ability to make highly complex matters enormously entertaining and easy to contemplate has made his science television shows ground breaking in their audience reach and accessibility. — The List, U.K.

“I’m a huge fan of your work. One of the things that is so important about what you do, what Neil deGrasse Tyson does, is that you guys, you are entertaining as well as having a genuine passion and deep knowledge of science.” – Joe Rogan