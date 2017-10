×

EctoSpace Presents: Protector 101 w/ Dashcam and Hot Science

3/18/2017 $5 9PM @ the Local Club Anything

807 s 5th

DJ Ecto and Subspace unite to bring you a showcase of Synth-Laden delights! Bask in the visuals! Let music permeate your parts! BECOME ONE WITH THE NIGHT OMG YOU GUYS

Protector 101

https://

protector101.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/

Protector101Music/

Protector 101 springs forth from the 80's, cutting through a maze of neon-laden back-alleys, to re-enchant your stereo systems with melodies and feelings of this gone-but-not-forgotten decade. Armed to the teeth with post-apocalyptic synth, machine-gun drum machines and fueled by an insatiable appetite for pulsating bass lines. The sound of