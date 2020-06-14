Protest Against Donald Trump & 'DEFEND The Police' Event

This protest was created to oppose Donald Trump supporters and Brookfield Police Department as they host this event which is demeaning to the movement BLM.

When this country is in dire need of leadership and love, our elected “president” has shown nothing but hate and has proven to be nothing less than a racist/sexist bigot.

There is a Facebook Event hosted by the Republican Party of Waukesha that states it will be a “DEFEND the police demo” whatever that means...

We will be present! & we will be heard.