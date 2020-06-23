Protest Pence: Demand Equality for All!

Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to Waukesha County Tuesday on a campaign stop supporting President Donald Trump.

Pence will appear at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Join us in this unity protest for access to health care for the LGBTQ+ community, for Black Lives Matter and reproductive rights for women! We believe that we are stronger together and that everyone deserves equality.

This will not be a march, but a stationary protest near the venue where Pence is speaking. This is an all-ages and peaceful event. We request that all those who are able wear a face mask and maintain social distancing as much as possible.

The protest will be taking place at the Lake Country Recreation Trail Landsberg Center.