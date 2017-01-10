Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop

Google Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-15 00:00:00

Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Event time: 10am-11:30am and 12:30pm-2:00pm

In Afro-Latin culture, a "bembé" is a spontaneous community drum and dance circle, filled with improvisation and high energy self-expression. Learn the basics of Afro-Latino drum rhythms from Proyecto Bembe's Artistic Director, Cecilio Negrón, Jr., and the Proyecto Bembe youth performance ensemble!

Info
Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Concerts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
Google Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-15 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-14 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop - 2017-03-13 00:00:00