Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop
Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 10am-11:30am and 12:30pm-2:00pm
In Afro-Latin culture, a "bembé" is a spontaneous community drum and dance circle, filled with improvisation and high energy self-expression. Learn the basics of Afro-Latino drum rhythms from Proyecto Bembe's Artistic Director, Cecilio Negrón, Jr., and the Proyecto Bembe youth performance ensemble!
Info
