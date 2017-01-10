Proyecto Bembe "Community Bembe" Workshop

Event time: 10am-11:30am and 12:30pm-2:00pm

In Afro-Latin culture, a "bembé" is a spontaneous community drum and dance circle, filled with improvisation and high energy self-expression. Learn the basics of Afro-Latino drum rhythms from Proyecto Bembe's Artistic Director, Cecilio Negrón, Jr., and the Proyecto Bembe youth performance ensemble!