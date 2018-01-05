PubPass MKE 2018 Kickoff Party

Consider it a challenge for people who don’t like to drink at the same spot every week: For $25, the Milwaukee PubPass gets you a free pint of craft beer at 25 Milwaukee bars. The goal, of course, is to visit them all. To celebrate the 2018 PubPass, which is on sale now, Company Brewing will hold this free event, which will feature drawings for prizes for those devoted bar-hoppers who completed all 25 stops on their 2017 pass. Company Brewing will also be offering a beer on the house to anybody who finished last year’s pass. Open to pass-holders and the general public alike, this event will feature music from the Weezer cover band Pleezer, who will play the band’s blue album and Pinkerton in their entirety.