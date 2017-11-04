Punk Rock Rummage Sale

PLEASE share and repost this event! We are 100% NON PROFIT!

What kind of stuff will be there/stuff you should bring to sell:

Any and all rock'n'roll paraphernalia (RECORDS, buttons, shirts, CDs, patches, posters, clothes, comics, art, free stuff, housewares, toys, vintage, kitsch, books, zines, musical instruments, memorabilia, crafty handmade items, hard to find items, novelties, skateboard stuff, hi fi parts/consoles, etc.) to sell or trade with other collectors.

VENDORS, DEALERS, STORES- welcome!

***IF YOU WANT TO SELL just show up at 3:00 pm to load in your stuff. Bring your own table and make sure it's LESS THAN 8 FEET! We all gotta work together to fit, as we anticipate a large crowd, so we encourage you to restock your stuff throughout the sale..

We also encourage you to bring your own change.

NO KIDS PLEASE