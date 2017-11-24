Quiet Riot w/CHIEF & Conniption

QUIET RIOT continues their historic journey in 2015 with Metal Health founding member Frankie Banali who is joined by QUIET RIOT veteran bassist Chuck Wright and QUIET RIOT guitarist Alex Grossi from their most stable lineup, and in 2017 welcomed vocalist James Durbin the season ten finalist on American Idol.

QUIET RIOT will be releasing their latest album of all new original music this summer featuring James Durbin (Vocals) Frankie Banali (Drums) Alex Grossi (Guitar) and Chuck Wright (Bass).

QUIET RIOT is a rock & roll phenomenon. Famously described as the first heavy metal band to top the pop chart at #1 on Billboard magazine, the Los Angeles quartet became an overnight sensation thanks to their monster 1983 smash album Metal Health.