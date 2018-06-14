Quiet Slang (Beach Slang) w/Abi Reimold

There’s something almost cheeky about the title of James Alex’s new project Quiet Slang, especially considering he’s the frontman of Philadelphia’s Beach Slang, a loud and fiery punk quartet known for raucous gigs. As the name implies, Alex is embracing minimalism, smothering the fuzz in favor of a cello, a piano, and his voice. Last October, Quiet Slang released We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags, an EP comprised of two Beach Slang songs and two covers from The Replacements and Big Star. It was an introduction to what Alex calls “chamber pop for outsiders,” because it served as prelude to Everything Matters But No One Is Listening, a collection of 10 Beach Slang covers that comprised Quiet Slang’s debut full length that came out in February 2018.