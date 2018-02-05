Rachael Yamagata is not your ordinary singer/songwriter. Yes, she has released numerous albums; had record label deals; toured the world multiple times with sell-out concerts; built a loyal and ever-growing fan base; earned her place as a media ‘darling’; made appearances; been an NPR profiled artist; had song placements in hit TV shows; opened for artists including Patti Smith, David Gray, and Pete Townsend; and performed at venues including Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, SXSW, Austin City Limits, Glastonbury, and Bonnaroo.

But there’s so much more…

Fans span the spectrum from 14-year-old girls to 65-year-old men, from spiritual healers, helicopter pilots, and military women, to hostage negotiators, heads of television networks, and single mothers. Rachael continually hears from fans that her music helped them through something in their life.

Rachael breaks the mold of the singer/songwriter stereotype, and the DIY indie-artist model as, for the past four years she has be working without management representation.