Racine Symphony Orchestra Presents April Masterworks Concert
UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53141
Event time: 7:30pm
Frances Bedford Concert Hall, UW Parkside, 900 Wood Road
Special Guest – The winner of our Young Artists’ Competition.
Thank you for celebrating our 85th Anniversary Season with us!
Join us for this outstanding Season Finale Concert! A Guest
Artist for the evening will be the winner of our 2017 Young
Artists’ Competition, who will dazzle you with an encore of
his or her winning performance. Support our YAC winner, as
well as participants in our Side-by-Side Youth Invitational, as
they perform alongside their Orchestra musician mentors. To
close out this milestone Season is Haydn’s Symphony No. 94,
“Surprise.”
Giving Back! Please bring your gently used or out of date iPod to recycle them for
the Alzheimer music program.
Price: General admission $23 in advance, $25 at the door. Students under 21 free.