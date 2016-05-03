Racine Symphony Orchestra Presents April Masterworks Concert

Event time: 7:30pm

Frances Bedford Concert Hall, UW Parkside, 900 Wood Road

Special Guest – The winner of our Young Artists’ Competition.

Thank you for celebrating our 85th Anniversary Season with us!

Join us for this outstanding Season Finale Concert! A Guest

Artist for the evening will be the winner of our 2017 Young

Artists’ Competition, who will dazzle you with an encore of

his or her winning performance. Support our YAC winner, as

well as participants in our Side-by-Side Youth Invitational, as

they perform alongside their Orchestra musician mentors. To

close out this milestone Season is Haydn’s Symphony No. 94,

“Surprise.”

Giving Back! Please bring your gently used or out of date iPod to recycle them for

the Alzheimer music program.

Price: General admission $23 in advance, $25 at the door. Students under 21 free.