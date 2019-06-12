Racine Theatre GuildSignature Spotlight Concerts auditions for ““The Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry,” July 27

Auditions for the Racine Theatre Guild’s (RTG) first Signature Spotlight Concert of the season, “The Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry,” will be held on Thursday, July 27 at the Racine Theatre Guild from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dedicated to honoring country music’s rich history and dynamic present, the Grand Ole Opry has been called “the home of American music.” And this time, it belongs to the ladies! Highlighting legendary careers and new rising stars, this concert, packed with female star power, is sure to bring a little bit of Nashville right to the Racine Theatre Guild stage.

The Signature Spotlight Concert Series is a trio of musical revue concerts featuring volunteer singers from the Racine area. With varying themes and song styles, each performance appeals to a wide variety of signers and audience members. A Spotlight Star, a talented student in high school, will also be featured during each concert.

Spotlight Star auditions will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. are open to any incoming freshman through senior young women attending high school in our area. Selected soloist auditions, open to women 18 and older, will follow from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Limited rehearsals will require strong singers to learn music on their own with only a few coaching sessions. The concert performance will take place Saturday, August 24 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for a half-hour time slot. Bring sheet music and sing 30 – 60 seconds of a prepared song in the concert’s style. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Register for a time slot by calling RTG at (262) 633-4218 and visit www.racinetheatre.org for more information.