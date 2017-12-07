For 10 years running, Radio Milwaukee (FM 88.9) has invited listeners to vote for their favorite Milwaukee band, album, song and music video of the year. Thursday night, the station will announce the winners of those categories and others—including Milwaukee Music Ambassador, Critics Choice and Rising Star—at its annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, which will feature performances from Milwaukee acts Rose of the West, Abby Jeanne, Zed Kenzo and B~Free, as well as DJ sets from Luxi.