Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic brings a sh*t storm of non-stop laughter and audience interaction. A bit of stand-up, a bit of silly contests, some classic Randy punch lines and a chance to meet your favorite TPB cast member!

Oh, it also involves a lot of Randy and his gut full of dirty ol’ cheeseburgers, store bought cheeseburgers. And you can eat one with him, one per park resident.