Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic brings a sh*t storm of non-stop laughter and audience interaction. A bit of stand-up, a bit of silly contests, some classic Randy punch lines and a chance to meet your favorite TPB cast member!

Oh, it also involves a lot of Randy and his gut full of dirty ol’ cheeseburgers, store bought cheeseburgers.   And you can eat one with him, one per park resident. 

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Comedy, Live Music/Performance
