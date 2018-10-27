Ray LaMontagne w/Liza Anne

Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Ray LaMontagne returns to the stage on his Just Passing Through acoustic tour, highlighting songs from his vast and varying body of work. Joining Ray on the tour will be John Stirratt from Wilco on bass. The two will be playing songs spanning across Ray’s albums including Trouble, Till The Sun Turns Black, Gossip in the Grain, God Willin’ & The Creek Don’t Rise, Supernova, Ouroboros, and Part Of The Light.